From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has relisted the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for this Saturday’s legislative bye-elections in 12 States of the federation.

The electoral umpire hinges its decision on the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1525/2025.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, noted in a statement that in compliance with the judgement, the names of the candidates submitted manually have been accepted and published on its website.

The commission also claimed that the party did not earlier submit a valid notice for the conduct of primaries for the bye-elections, resulting on its failure to monitor it.

“The commission has been served with the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1525/2025.

“In the judgement, the commission was ordered to include the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidates in the bye-elections in 12 States of the Federation.

“However, in compliance with the judgement, the names of the candidates submitted manually have been accepted and published on our website. The party will participate in the bye-elections.

“The commission wishes to assure the public, especially voters in the 12 States, that the 11th-hour judgement will not affect the election which will proceed on Saturday 16th August 2025 as scheduled.

“Meanwhile, the commission will exercise its legitimate right of appeal under the law,” the commission noted.