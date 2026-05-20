INEC releases Supreme Court-ordered Warri delineation report

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the report on the Supreme Court-ordered delineation of wards and polling units in the Warri Federal Constituency, ending months of controversy and agitation surrounding the exercise in Delta State.

The report was unveiled during an emergency stakeholders’ meeting held in Asaba and attended by representatives of the Itsekiri, Ijaw and Urhobo ethnic nationalities, alongside top INEC officials.

Speaking at the meeting, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Etekamba Unoren, alongside a Supervising National Electoral Commissioner, presented the outcome of the delineation exercise.

The report showed that Warri North I, dominated by the Itsekiri, has 10 wards, while Warri North II, largely populated by Ijaws, also has 10 wards.

In Warri South-West, the report allocated seven wards to Warri South-West II (Itsekiri) and 13 wards to Warri South-West I (Ijaw).

For Warri South Local Government Area, INEC created a total of 20 wards, distributed among the ethnic groups as follows: Urhobo — nine wards, Itsekiri — eight wards, and Ijaw — three wards.

The report also indicated that the Urhobo and Ijaw communities would now share one State Constituency I in Warri South, while the Itsekiri would occupy a separate state constituency.

INEC further disclosed that additional federal constituencies were proposed for the Ijaws and Itsekiris in Warri North and Warri South-West, subject to constitutional amendment and approval by the National Assembly.

A prominent leader from Gbaramatu Kingdom, who spoke during the meeting, said the proposed constituencies would only become operational after legislative approval.

“But it has been created already. What remains is for the National Assembly to complete the constitutional amendment process,” he said.

Reacting to the development, APC Warri South-West aspirant Andrew Omagbemi said INEC had urged the various stakeholders to review the proposal and revert at a later date.

Omagbemi said, “In the stakeholders’ meeting held today, the 20th of May, 2026, in the INEC office in Abuja with the stakeholders, INEC in their proposal, they recommend the creation of RAs and new state constituencies in Warri South, Warri North, and Warri South-West.

“In the proposal submitted to us by INEC today, we were all given the right to reply or respond to any areas we felt that it is not appropriately captured. We are expected to reply to the commission with our reasons and facts on the subject matter.

“While in the meeting, I stated that in our previous proposal and recommendations to INEC and the NSA, we noted that wrong coordinates were captured in Warri South, Warri South-West and Warri North, which is what led to the protest in the Warri Federal Constituency and as such, the document that was issued to us today by INEC is a proposal and all stakeholders are expected to look into it and revert to them.”

The release of the report sparked celebrations in parts of Warri, with residents expressing differing reactions to the outcome of the delineation exercise.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed INEC to carry out a fresh delineation of wards and polling units in the Warri Federal Constituency following disputes over representation and electoral structure in the area.