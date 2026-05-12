Imo police launch manhunt after cult violence leaves 2 dead

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has intensified security operations across the state and launched a manhunt for suspects linked to a cult-related attack in Nekede, which claimed two lives on May 10, 2026.

The Commissioner of Police, Audu Garba Bosso, said the command has scaled up raids on identified criminal hideouts and deployed tactical teams to flash points and known criminal enclaves. The command said the response includes intelligence-led policing, targeted operations, and increased deployments to prevent further violence.

CP Bosso condemned the killings and said efforts were underway to identify, arrest, and prosecute everyone connected to the incident. He extended condolences to the families of the victims and pledged that justice would be pursued “decisively and without delay.”

“Security measures have been reinforced in the affected area and adjoining communities to forestall a recurrence and maintain public order”, the command stated.

The commissioner also urged parents and guardians to caution their children against joining cult groups and other criminal activities, warning that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

Residents were advised to remain calm, vigilant, and report suspicious activity to the nearest police station, while the command reiterated its commitment to protecting life and property, and sustaining proactive policing to ensure lasting peace and security in Imo State.