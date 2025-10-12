Famous Nigerian singer Wizkid has declared himself Nigeria’s number one Afrobeat artist.

The singer made the brave statement amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Nigeria’s “Top 3” musicians.

The famous ‘Big 3’ term refers to Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, who are regarded as the country’s most prominent global musical exports.

However, breaking his silence amid the social debate, Wizkid in a post on his Instagram story, declared himself the top artiste in the Nigeria music industry.

“Type sht. Big Wiz. Number 1″, Wizkid wrote on a whiteboard.

The post has sparked fans discussion over who is the biggest in the industry.