I’m not retiring from music – Peter Okoye fires back at critics

Nigerian musician and half of the former P-Square duet Peter Okoye, often known as Mr P, has responded to calls for him to retire.

Some fans have recently asked on the 44-year-old to retire, arguing that he should not be performing Afrobeats at his age.

However, in a recent interview with The Beat FM Lagos, Mr. P stated that there is no retirement in the music industry.

He explained that Michael Jackson was still making music and touring in his 50s before his death.

He claimed that those calling for his retirement are after his downfall.

“We should be careful of how people try to put others down. There’s no retirement in music. I don’t know why some people think there’s retirement in music.

“Michael Jackson was over 50 and was still planning a world tour before he died. It’s only in Nigeria that somebody would just wake up and start calling on musicians yo retire. I have seen some people do the same thing to Wizkid,” Mr P remarked.