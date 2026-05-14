I’ll spread prosperity people can see and feel – Okiyi-Kalu

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart Chief John Okiyi-Kalu has said that his major interest in aspiring to lead Abia as governor is to spread prosperity that people can see and feel in the state, completely industrialise the state and improve all facets of life through innovation.

Kalu, speaking after a successful screening by the PDP governorship screening committee led by former Governor Ahmed Maikarfi, described the screening exercise as smooth and successful, stressing that it was basically what he expected from a great party like the PDP.

Answering questions from newsmen after the screening, Kalu said it would be an honour for him to contest the governorship election under a party he trusts so much and has been a member of since 1999 without defecting, no matter the trials and temptations.

Responding to more questions about the current administration in Abia State and its listed achievements, Kalu urged Nigerians to beware of propaganda, stressing that those present in Abia already know the reality, as opposed to people outside Abia and in the diaspora who believe the propaganda hook, line and sinker.

“What we have now is a government of 90 per cent propaganda and 10 per cent substance. He tells you that he has done 51 smart schools; of course, you can verify from the state account that 54 billion naira was taken away for 51 smart schools, and they do not exist anywhere in Abia State, but you believe him.

“He tells you that he has a rail station, but there is none. He tells people that he built a flyover, but he built none. Just like you believe that Dr Alex Otti did Ariaria International Market remodelling, which I obviously did from scratch to finish as a commissioner for trade and investment.

“So, you’re free to believe whatever you wish because you’re not from Abia, nor do you work there. Those from Abia know Abia well, and once I move, they’ll all stand behind me,” Kalu said while responding to the question of a newsman who probably does not work in Abia State.

Answering more questions, Kalu said he wants to change the narrative of governance in Abia, stressing that he is not a man known for interest in unnecessary wealth accumulation, which he described as the major bane of leadership in the country.

“Ask my people; you served in government for 8 years and came out poorer.

“Probed repeatedly by all kinds of agencies in Nigeria without fault, it means you’re not a man who’s interested in stealing. I think it is a capital sin to steal from the people in order to become wealthy.

“I’m a man who’s interested in making sure that every Abia tertiary institution student gets at least 100,000 naira as an annual bursary from the state. I’m a man who’s interested in sending at least 100 Abians abroad every year for academic purposes. I want to make sure our least ranked civil servants earn a minimum of one hundred and twenty thousand naira (N120,000) as an after-tax minimum and get regular promotion, wage adjustments and allowances with others.

“I’m a man who’s interested in building more industries, particularly in the garment and shoe clusters, for the employment of young Abians,” he said.

Responding more on governance, Kalu said that his interest is beyond road construction, adding that in his own rating of governance, road construction is elementary, as it only involves signing a contract for it to be done by others.

“There’s no innovation there. Of course, I’ll build roads and flyovers where necessary. I see the traffic need for a flyover at Waterside, Ogbor-Hill, Aba, and I’ll deliver that. I see a need for it at Isi Gate, Umuahia, and of course, in my community in Abiriba, where people are dying because of Ugwu Enuda.”

Responding to questions about agriculture and education, Kalu said, “If you’re talking about agriculture, I’ll let you know that I’ve always seen how Abia will show Malaysia that there’s nothing special they’ve done with the Tenera palm seedling that we can’t do much better here.”

Going further, he said, “We shall put special focus on palms and proliferate so much that people will want to rename Abia Palm State. Palm trees will be in your face when you visit Abia on my watch.

“Abia has some of the best brains in Africa. I recall how Abia came first four consecutive times in the West African Senior Examination. I understand the need for the health care of my people, and I have a plan that states that every senatorial district must have at least two tertiary health institutions that will link up with the primary health care facilities through telemetry.

“Look at our schools; the current government are deceiving themselves and not Abians with smart schools’ fake stories. However, we’ll come differently because most of our schools are not good to behold anymore.

“The first move I’ll make is to secure our public schools by fencing them around, building accommodations for teachers, headmasters, and headmistresses to reside in their places of assignments in Abia State, and establishing permanent security to protect the facilities we’ll be putting in place. Without securing the schools, you cannot deploy meaningful learning equipment, and our beloved children won’t be safe. I love Abia schoolchildren and will surely secure them and their teachers on my watch.

“Smart School will be a joke compared to what we’re coming up with. 11 years ago, I witnessed a graduation ceremony of a primary school abroad, and I felt ashamed of myself.

“I told my wife that I want to put up something like that as a private person because I own one. However, I now want to execute my plan in Abia State, and I believe we can do it if we end the stealing of public funds.”