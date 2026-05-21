Ikwo Essien calls for sustainable self-care among high-achieving women

Nigerian certified coach, Ikwo Essien, has emphasized the importance of structure and sustainable self-care for ambitious women, stating that many women do not suffer from lack of ambition but from the absence of systems that support their goals without leading to burnout.

Speaking during a recent interview, Ikwo explained that her passion for coaching and entrepreneurship was born from personal experiences with exhaustion and the pressure to constantly work harder in pursuit of success.

“Most people don’t have an ambition problem, they have a structure problem and that’s where I come in. I help ambitious women create sustainable self-care systems so they can thrive without burnout,” she said.

According to her, society has normalized burnout, especially among women, making exhaustion appear like a badge of honour. She noted that many high-achieving women struggle to balance ambition with family, personal lives and societal expectations

Ikwo revealed that her coaching platform was created to address this challenge by helping women build realistic and sustainable self-care systems that align with their goals and lifestyles.

“I don’t believe women need to do more to be successful, I believe we need a system that works in real life,” she stated.

Reflecting on her entrepreneurial journey, the coach said she initially focused heavily on visibility, growth, and financial success before realizing that true progress required structure, consistency, and emotional stability.

She explained that her biggest challenge as an entrepreneur was inconsistency and reliance on motivation rather than systems and discipline.

“My biggest challenge was inconsistency and lack of discipline. I was relying on motivation instead of consistency. Over time I learned that consistency isn’t a discipline problem, it’s usually a systems problem,” Ikwo explained.

The entrepreneur added that she gradually overcame the challenge by building repeatable routines, planning systems, and sustainable habits that supported both her work and personal life.

Ikwo said one of her proudest achievements has been building a relatable brand that women trust, particularly in a society where exhaustion is often celebrated among women striving for success.

“What I am most proud of is building a brand that women can relate with and trust. Today I have women who not only achieve without breaking down, but are seeing results and living healthier and better lives,” she noted.

Speaking on the impact of her work, said her programs and coaching initiatives have helped women move from burnout to emotional balance through simple and consistent self-care systems.

She explained that her mission is to encourage women to embrace what she described as a “soft life” without sacrificing ambition or productivity.

“Soft life is the result of a woman treating herself with care, grace, and compassion instead of constantly living in pressure and performance.”

On leadership, Ikwo disclosed that she leads with clarity, accountability, and consistency rather than pressure, adding that she prefers fixing systems instead of blaming people.

“I lead with clarity and consistency. I rather fix the system than pressure the person. I’m building women who are productive, consistent, feminine and soft,” she added.

Discussing the future of her business, Ikwo said she envisions building a global community of successful women who have mastered the balance between ambition and personal wellbeing over the next decade.

She also disclosed that she is a certified coach with the Chartered Institute of Mentoring and Coaching Nigeria.