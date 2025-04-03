From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State government says Igbos should take pride in their culture and language. Yet, it notes many feel ashamed to speak Igbo.

Hon Jerry Egemba, the state Commissioner for Tourism, Culture, and Hospitality, shared this view on Thursday. He spoke at the BYAN Black Month Celebration in Owerri, the Imo State capital. He pointed out that today’s Igbos often reject their heritage, including the Igbo language. He urged parents to teach their children this key part of their identity.

Egemba said, “This Black History Month celebration is not just about the past—it is about who we are and where are going. It is about embracing our identity, telling our own stories, and building a future where our culture and values remain strong and respected globally.

“To the Blazing Youngsters and Achievers Network (BYAN), I commend your relentless dedication to youth development and cultural preservation. Your efforts organising this celebration in partnership with the ministry of culture, Tourism and Hospitality reflect a shared vision of preserving our heritage while equipping the next generation for greatness.”

He added, “As a government, we will continue to support initiatives that uplift our youths, promote our cultural heritage, and position Imo state as a hub for creativity, talent, and tourism. However, What I have seen today shows that parents must do more to teach their children the Igbo language as majority of the students who participated in the question and answer on Igbo does have a full grasp of the language which shows that parents are not proud of speaking the language to their children and if this trend continues, it means that the Igbo language is endangered.”

Hon Modestus Osakwe, Chairman of the event and Commissioner for Homeland Security, also spoke briefly. He praised the organisers and said, “It is difficult to talk about a people without History. When History was removed from the Secondary school curriculum I was taken aback because it is through History that we learn we are, which includes the culture, value and traditions of the people. And, cultural values including our language are transmitted from generations to generations. So, when I saw blazing Youngsters as organisers, that spurred me to accept to be here today, and not disappointed from what I have seen.”

Mrs Adanna Abatan, BYAN President, spoke earlier through her representative, Prince Chima Uchenna Okoro. She said, “The glories of our past are woven with resilience, Courage, brilliance qualities that continue to inspire generations. Our mission is to empower the youths, inspire the next generation of achievers and promote the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria and successful roles like Onyeka Onwenu, Dr K O Mbadiwe, Chioma Ajunwa and several others. The BYAN is committed to bridging the gap between young minds.”

The event featured cultural dances, drama sketches, and an Igbo proverbs translation contest by secondary school students.