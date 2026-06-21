Igboho had no role in release of kidnapped victims – Police

By Lawrence Agbo

The Oyo State Police Command has dismissed claims circulating online suggesting that Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, played any role in the alleged release of kidnapped victims in Igboho community, Oorelope Local Government Area of Oyo State.

In its reaction to viral videos and social media reports, the Command said there is no official confirmation that the abducted family had been rescued, nor any evidence connecting Igboho to any form of intervention in the matter.

“The Nigeria Police Force has officially debunked claims that the hostages have been safely released,” the command said, adding that the Oyo State Commissioner of Police had not confirmed Igboho’s involvement in any operation.

The clarification follows public excitement sparked by claims that a woman, her children, and a relative—abducted during a midnight raid by armed men—had been freed shortly after Igboho issued a two-hour ultimatum demanding their release.

In the ultimatum, Igboho had threatened to take action if the victims were not released within the timeframe.

Shortly afterwards, unverified online reports claimed the captives had regained freedom, prompting celebrations and emotional reactions among residents.

The abduction had earlier thrown the community into distress after armed men reportedly invaded the area at night, abducted members of a family, and demanded a ransom initially pegged at N300 million before allegedly reducing it to N150 million during negotiations.

Tension escalated further amid conflicting claims that a pregnant woman and a ransom courier may have been killed during the incident, deepening public concern.

Igboho, in widely shared videos, condemned the rising wave of kidnappings in the region and issued stern warnings to those he accused of harbouring criminal elements.

However, the Oyo State Police Command maintained its position, with spokesperson DSP Olayinka Ayanlade reiterating that the circulating reports remain unverified and should not be treated as official.

As of the time of reporting, uncertainty still surrounds the fate of the abducted family, with conflicting accounts persisting across both local and online platforms.