“I won’t betray you”, Oyebamiji tells Osun electorate

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, has assured the electorate that he will not betray their trust if elected in the August 15 governorship election.
Oyebamiji gave the assurance on Sunday during an engagement with members of the Nigerian Society of Professional Tailors in Osogbo, the state capital.
Speaking through Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, Chairman of Civic Engagement of the APC Campaign Council, Oyebamiji promised that his seven-point agenda, unveiled on Friday, would be implemented “to the letter”.
He described the agenda – “Prosperity” – as a programme designed to meet the needs of the masses and reposition the state for development. He said the initiatives focus on poverty alleviation, workers’ welfare, job creation, transparency, economic growth, security, education, and renewed investment in infrastructure.
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Oyebamiji said he is a believer in God and will keep every promise made during the campaign. “I want to assure you again that I will not betray your trust if you give me your votes. Voters should trust me that the agenda will drive the state’s growth,” Oyebamiji said.
He urged the tailors to ignore what he described as a campaign of calumny from the opposition, saying they are already confused following the unveiling of his plan.
Oyebamiji also said a major part of the action plan provides economic opportunities and support programmes for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which he said would strengthen their businesses.
In his response, the chairman of the association, Mr Rasheed Balogun, commended Oyebamiji for his sincerity and passion to serve, noting that he had earlier recognised the group during his tenure as Osun State Commissioner for Finance.
Balogun pledged the association’s support and votes, saying: “We are for you.”