“I was robbed,” Portable reacts to loss against Carter Efe

By Seyi Babalola

Nigerian singer Portable believes he was denied victory after losing to Carter Efe in a celebrity boxing fight.

Carter Efe won a one-sided match against Portable by unanimous decision at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event on Saturday at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Portable suffered his first defeat in the celebrity boxing ring.

In an Instagram story post, the ‘Zazzu’ singer accused the organisers of failing to score the punches he delivered on Carter Efe.

He then said the organisers were unfair in the fight’s pairing, adding that Carter Efe is taller than him and has longer limbs, yet they had them face off.

“I was robbed. Carter Efe was wrestling while I was throwing punches. He was strangling with his long hands and height. I threw him many punches. Why didn’t you people count them? Any blow that I threw at him ought to count, even if it meets him on the shoulder or hand. And to the organisers, I want my stream money amounting to about N200 million. Just give me my money before I cause trouble,” he said.

“Carter Efe was just holding my neck. I was punching him, too, but you people are not talking about that. They knew he was tall and had long hands but still put him in a boxing match with me.”