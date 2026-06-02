I was a millionaire before meeting Paul Okoye – Singer’s wife

Ivy Ifeoma, the wife of Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, has ignited debate after discussing her thoughts on relationships, money, and financial independence.

In a video broadcast uploaded on her TikTok profile, Ifeoma advised single women not to make marrying a wealthy man their main life objective.

She noted that while marrying into an affluent family can provide chances, a woman’s primary focus should be on establishing her own financial stability.

She also shared that contrary to the speculations that she married her husband Paul Okoye for money due to the wide age gap between them, she was already a millionaire before meeting the singer.

Ivy said, “This is my take on the idea of marrying a rich man and before you come for me, know that I was a millionaire before I met this man [Paul Okoye].

“Marrying a rich man should not be anybody’s primary goal. Why would you even want to have a primary goal of marrying someone because they are rich? At the end of the day, it is their money, not your money.

“Don’t get me wrong, marrying rich is a very good add-on because it can open doors of opportunities for you. But what I will tell you to do as a woman is to get rich.”

She added that rich folks prefer ambitious and industrious women, urging single ladies to invest in themselves.