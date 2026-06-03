I-Invest introduces asset-backed loans for investors with new app

By Chukwuma Umeorah

I-Invest, a digital investment platform operated by Parthian Technology, has introduced asset-backed loans that allow investors to borrow against eligible fixed-income securities and equity holdings through its newly redesigned mobile application.

The new lending feature, unveiled during the launch of the upgraded I-Invest app in Lagos, enables investors to access financing using their existing investment portfolios as collateral without liquidating their assets.

Speaking during a product presentation at the launch event in Lagos on Tuesday, Head of Products at I-Invest, Jennifer Omame, said the feature was introduced in response to customer demand for greater flexibility in managing investments and liquidity needs. “We are also excited to introduce a brand-new product: Asset-Backed Loans. Many customers have asked whether they can borrow against their investment portfolios. Today, the answer is yes.

“With Asset-Backed Loans, users can borrow against eligible fixed-income investments and equity holdings directly within the app,” she said.

According to her, the facility is designed to allow investors access funding while maintaining exposure to their investment portfolios.

The platform also introduced Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), expanding the range of investment products available to users alongside equities, fixed-income instruments, mutual funds and savings products.

The launch marks the latest expansion of a platform that initially provided access to Treasury Bills before broadening into other investment products.

Chief Executive Officer of Parthian Technology, Tobi Olusoga, said the objective behind the platform remains improving access to investment opportunities for retail investors. “We started as an app that provided access to Treasury Bills. Today, we have evolved into a full investment platform offering equities, fixed-income instruments, mutual funds, savings products, and much more,” he said.

Olusoga noted that investment opportunities were historically difficult for many Nigerians to access because of lengthy processes and reliance on traditional channels.

He said, “Investing was locked behind paperwork, lengthy processes, numerous phone calls, and long waiting periods before you could even get an update on your investment balance.”

As part of the platform upgrade, I-Invest also introduced a four-digit transaction PIN for sensitive transactions, including withdrawals.

Omame said the additional security layer was designed to strengthen account protection. “The four-digit transaction PIN to provide an additional layer of protection for sensitive transactions,” she said.

Also speaking, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, Kole Kuyoro, explained the technology infrastructure behind the new platform. He said application was rebuilt using enhanced security and data protection measures.

According to him, the platform incorporates stronger authentication systems, enhanced encryption and additional security controls aimed at protecting customer information.

“The rebuilt platform incorporates enhanced encryption, stronger authentication mechanisms, improved data protection protocols, and industry-standard security practices designed to safeguard customer information,” Kuyoro said.

The upgraded application also includes a redesigned onboarding process, faster account registration and verification, improved platform responsiveness and dashboard customization features that allow users to personalise the information displayed on their accounts.