I can’t condemn Ilebaye’s father over alleged assault – Daddy Freeze

By Seyi Babalola

Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has weighed in on the alleged assault case of former BBNaija winner Ilebaye.

While speaking in a video, the show presenter emphasised that he cannot fully criticise Ilebaye’s father for his actions until he has all of the facts.

Daddy Freeze further stated that he would chastise any of his children if they became engaged in any hard drug, underscoring his strong opposition to the usage of hard narcotics.

“I saw a bit of an update. Ilebaye’s father alleged that she was introducing one of her siblings to substance.

“Yes, I know we love our celebrities, and we all get emotional when it is time for our celebrities.

“That’s understandable. But I’m not going to sit down here and say what he did was right or wrong, but I swear to God, if I catch any of my children with substance, what they did Ilebaye will be small compared to what I will do to my child.

“I’m not quick to raise hand, especially when it comes to girls, but I’ve warned my children that there are no-go areas, non-negotiable areas, you will collect,” he stated.

The 50-year-old stressed the reason behind his distaste for substance abuse, revealing that he has a family member who was a victim of hard drugs.

He emphasised that he has no tolerance for such behaviours and will take matters into his hands if he is ever in such a situation.

”Number one is doing hookup. Two is doing Yahoo. Three is substance, whether it’s using or selling.

“We have a family member that is 40-something. His whole life was useless because of substance.

“So I have zero tolerance for it. I don’t care what the government says; I will discipline you. You will never forget me. I’ll turn to dentist and do you tooth extraction,” he added.