Former Secretary to the Abia State Government (SSG), Dr. Eme Okoro, has shed light on how former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu made efforts to boost agriculture during his administration.

Dr. Okoro made this revelation in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, where he lamented the persistent neglect of the agricultural sector by Nigerian leaders.

When asked if he was impressed with the attitude of Nigerian leaders towards agriculture, Dr. Okoro expressed deep disappointment, stating that both the federal and state governments had failed in agricultural development.

He recalled that during Kalu’s tenure as governor, his administration actively demonstrated the potential of cassava by baking bread with cassava flour as an alternative to wheat. He explained that cassava could be processed into chips, ethanol, and other valuable products, yet the sector remained underdeveloped due to poor leadership.

“Agriculture employs over 68 percent of Nigeria’s population, yet we are nowhere in developing the sector,” he added.

He revealed that he had advised several governors on policy planning deficiencies, but Kalu was the one who took his advice seriously.

“Kalu decided to listen to me and mandated that every local government area in Abia State should cultivate 10 hectares of cassava. One hectare of cassava can produce enough stems for 10 hectares the following year. Imagine how many hectares of cassava each LGA could have cultivated by now,” he explained.

According to him, this initiative could have created a vast network of cassava processors, leading to industrial growth. He also highlighted his role in introducing Tenera Oil Palm to Abia State, a variety known for its high yield and economic value.