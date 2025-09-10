From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

A youth leader, Emmanuel Obasi Okike, from Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, on Wednesday, September 10, completed a 670km trek from Ilorin, Kwara State, to Abakaliki.

Okike, who embarked on the adventure on August 25, arrived in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, at 3pm, looking very weak.

He described his journey as very turbulent, saying that because of insecurity along the Ekiti/Okene road, he had to go through Bida, Suleja, Zuba, and Lokoja roads to beat the situation and get to Abakaliki.

He revealed that some persons were calling him to give up on the journey, which he didn’t agree to until he completed it.

The youth leader explained that he embarked on the journey to appreciate the member representing Ohaozara, Onicha, and Ivo federal constituency, Hon Nkemkanma Kama, for his quality representation in the National Assembly, which he said never happened in the history of the constituency.

“I decided to celebrate the member representing Ohaozara, Onicha, and Ivo federal constituency in an uncommon way, in a way that no one else has ever been celebrated in the history of the federal constituency.

“Why I decided to celebrate him in this unusual way is because in two years, I have seen visible things that Hon Kama has done.

“In two years, he renovated schools, he sank solar-powered boreholes, he organised free holiday lessons for the students of the federal constituency, he has constructed roads, bridges, and other amenities.

“We have never had it this good, and all these things are happening in two years. I don’t think there is anybody whose record can match what Hon Nkemkanma Kama has achieved in two years.

“This is why, after due consultation and deliberation within my heart, I took the courage and declared that I will march 670km from Ilorin to Abakaliki to honour this lawmaker in an unusual way.

“This is my 19th day since I left Ilorin, and it has not been an easy journey. I left Ilorin on August 25, and till this very moment, I have been on the road.

“The journey has been a very turbulent one; it is not easy. If you know the map very well, you will know that this journey is not a regular route for anybody, but I decided to do it because of the conviction that I have for the lawmaker.

“There were lots of challenges; there was insecurity along the way, and I had to reroute my journey because of insecurity along the Ekiti/Okene road. So, I decided to go and follow all the way from Bida to Minna, from Minna to Suleja, from Suleja to Zuba, and from Zuba to Lokoja, and I got to Abakaliki.

“So, it has not been an easy journey; it was a very turbulent one. Along the way, people were calling me to give up on this adventure, but I didn’t give up. I said I am a man of my word, and whatever I have chosen to do, I am going to complete it because I know that lack of confidence is the only barrier that can stop me from achieving what I want, and I am confident in myself that I can achieve this thing. This was why I was able to make it,” Okike said.

Receiving him, Kama, who was represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Dr David Ogbonna, said he will not take the love Okike has for him for granted and commended him for appreciating his representation at the National Assembly.

Kama announced a ₦2 million cash gift to him to take care of his body, promising to have a dinner with him very soon.

The youth leader’s 670km trek-a-thon came after a middle-aged man, Jeremiah Obaji, completed his own 633km trek from Ikorodu, Lagos State, to Abakaliki and was rewarded with ₦10 million by Governor Francis Nwifuru, who received him last Sunday.