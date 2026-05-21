How CBT, zero tolerance for pressure end promotion without merit in FCT – Eze

• As Kano Civil Service Commission digitises registry to fight fraud, uphold merit

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Pioneer Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Civil Service Commission, Emeka Eze, has revealed how his office dismantled patronage-driven promotions in the capital territory by introducing computer-based testing (CBT) and enforcing a zero-tolerance policy toward external pressure.

Speaking during a panel session on Day Two of the 2026 International Civil Service Conference (ICSC) organised by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Eze recounted how the commission stood firm against political and personal interference, insisting that no officer gets promoted without passing a standardized, transparent examination.

Eze said the FCT Commission inherited a system where promotions were routinely granted without objective criteria.

The commission’s first CBT recruitment exercise for 60 residency training positions attracted over 174,000 applications—but only six candidates passed.

“Strangely enough, out of the applications we could only get six people. We were looking for 60 people and we got only six. There was no pressure that was not brought to bear and I said no, I must follow the rules. If you don’t pass, you don’t pass. The CBT system is such that after finishing the exam, we see the score. And if you fail, too bad for you.”

He recalled that the commission’s decision to require all 8,000 candidates to sit for a CBT promotion exam triggered fierce backlash.

“For the first time, I must tell you that the FCT Commission played the trick in adopting CBT for promotion. Across the entire FCT, there was hot water. At one point, people were saying: ‘Chairman must go!’” Eze recalled. “I said everybody must go and sit for exam. They said if we have not been sitting for exam—I said if you have not been sitting for exam, this time you must sit for exam.”

Despite the pressure, Eze noted that the minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike. never interfered. “Luckily for me, the minister never interfered. He never for one day called me to say, ‘How about this person?’ Never. Instead, I was getting calls from others who are not connected—officers working with the system. And each time they come intel them go and read Section 100(4)(27).”

One time an objection officer arrived with someone who scored 70, attempting to manipulate the result, Eze stood his ground.

“They were others that scored

74, 73, 70. By the time he came, I opened my computer because the thing is open, so much so that even people can that you got the wrong thing.”

Eze credited technology and consistency for neutralising patronage.

“Introducing technology, being consistent, helped me in withstanding the pressure that was associated with gang.”

The commission, he said now delivers confirmation letters within one day through online downloads.

“Recently I conducted confirmation promotion exams and we wanted to ensure that successful people download your confirmation letter online from our website. Once you meet the minimum and you click the exam number, your name comes, go to print and you print your letter. So with that you’re able to deliver confirmation letters within one day because everybody worked online and saw his result and printed it.”

On her part, Chairperson of the Kano State Civil Service Commission, Ladidi Garko, has announced that the commission is digitising its registry to combat fraud and improve efficiency, while reaffirming its commitment to merit, fairness and transparency in all personnel decisions.

Speaking during the panel session moderated by Joe Abah former Director-General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Garko described Kano’s civil service commission as one of the most mature and organised in Nigeria, but acknowledged that bulky paper files remained its biggest challenge.

Garko said she inherited a well-established commission that had been functional since the early days of Kano State.

“I came in to find a very matured civil service commission. Because the Kano State Civil Service Commission is as old as Kano State. It was a public service commission before it turned into a Kano Civil Service Commission.”

The commission, she said operates with a lean, experienced leadership team.

“We have a chairman and two commissioners and then two visiting commissioners. So we are lucky that we are all civil servants. The permanent secretary is there, myself and the two commissioners. The two commissioners were public servants who have reached the retirement age. So I don’t think we have much problem in running the commission because all of us are civil servants and we all know the trade.”

Garko identified the registry’s bulky files as the commission’s main vulnerability, exposing it to fraud and delays.

She added, the digitalisation exercise is already underway and is expected to significantly improve record-keeping, reduce manipulation and speed up service delivery.

“The main problem we had was the bulky files in our registry. But thanks to the Kano State government, the Governor has approved the digitalization of the Commission registry. That is where we have the main problem because of fraud and other things. But the digitization is ongoing now, and I think when we have that, most of our problem will be solved.”

Garko also emphasised that examinations are the cornerstone of merit-based progression in Kano’s civil service.

“Since it’s an established solution and when you have a standard, when you set a standard that anybody that is going to be promoted must go through an examination, I think most of the problem is really solved because you have to pass the examination for you to be promoted.”

She extended the same principle to recruitment. “And then we set some standard too when it comes to recruitment that most of the people coming into civil service has to support another examination after graduation from either certain new school, university or whatever. So when you have an examination set, you have to pass the examination before you can be removed. You have to pass the examination before you can be promoted. So I think most of our problems are really minimal.”

Garko stressed that a strong civil service must rest on two pillars: rewarding excellence and enforcing discipline.

“The Commission has a dual role of rewarding excellence and enforcing discipline, because a strong civil service must rest on both pillars,” she stated.

She said the commission’s monthly sittings are designed to ensure timely attention to career progression and prevent stagnation.

She reaffirmed that the commission’s decisions are guided by three core principles.

“The Commission’s guiding principles remain fairness, transparency and meritocracy.”

She urged promoted officers to view their advancement as an opportunity for greater responsibility.

“I further urged affected officers to view their promotions, conversions or transfers as opportunities for greater responsibility, reminding them that the government and people of Kano State expect renewed dedication, efficiency and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.”