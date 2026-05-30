How Ahanotu emerged Labour Party’s 2027 presidential candidate

From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The leadership of the Barrister Julius Abure-led Labour Party (LP), through its deputy national chairman, Dr Ayodele Olorunfemi, has provided further insight into how Prince Kennedy Ahanotu emerged as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general election following a consensus primary process.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Olorunfemi said Ahanotu emerged with a total of 2,944,420 votes in an exercise conducted in line with the Electoral Act and the party’s constitution.

He explained that the party had also finalised and released its list of governorship candidates across 30 states, as well as candidates for the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly.

Olorunfemi charged all nominated candidates to present a credible alternative to Nigerians by prioritising education, social justice and public welfare, while urging them to uphold discipline and the party’s ideals.

Among the governorship candidates announced are Titus Tamango Belamo (Benue), Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi (Nasarawa), Mohammad Abdullahi Raji (Kano), Rabe Sanni Katsina (Katsina), Abdulrrahim Chindo Imam (Sokoto) and Yahuza Ahmed (Zamfara).

Others are Ceekay Igara (Abia), Barry Avotu Johnson I (Delta), Emmanuel Friday (Cross River), Prince Nuka Nwigbo (Rivers), Mohammed Sabitu Aliyu (Bauchi), Ajibade Samson Adekunle (Kwara) and Auwal Aliyu Tafoki (Kaduna).

Olorunfemi said the remaining list of candidates was being compiled for onward transmission to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in line with electoral guidelines.