Herdsmen kill four villagers in Benue community

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi
Gunmen suspected to be a herdsmen militia have killed four people in the Odugbeho community of the Agatu Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.
Our correspondent gathered that the attackers ambushed the victims along the road on Sunday morning, killing four of them.
A local, who pleaded anonymity for safety reasons, told newsmen in Makurdi that “There was an attack in Agatu this morning, May 3, 2026, and over four persons were killed.”
The Chairman of Agatu LGA, Melvin Ejeh, has confirmed the incident.
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He said, “It was an ambush by suspected Fulani herdsmen along Aila Odugbeho Road.
“Because of the robust security strategies we have put on the ground in the community, it’s now difficult to attack and overrun any community in Agatu local government area; hence, the resort to ambush, which is a little more complex to confront.”
He stated that clearance operations are currently ongoing to rid the community forest of the bandits.
He disclosed that “security agencies, including the DPO and local vigilantes, are already in the area carrying out clearance operations.”
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Udeme Edet, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.