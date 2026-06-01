Paris Saint-Germain may have retained the UEFA Champions League trophy, but at Heineken’s grand final watch party at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, the biggest winner was the spirit of togetherness that defined the brand’s “Fans Have More Friends” campaign from start to finish.

The French champions successfully defended their European crown after edging Arsenal 4-3 on penalties following a tense 1-1 draw after extra time in Budapest.

While the result left many Arsenal fans disappointed, the atmosphere at Eko Hotels told a different story. One of the standout moments of the night came away from the pitch for a ‘Drone Light Show’ with an aerial display lit up the Lagos skyline, featuring the Heineken logo alongside the iconic UEFA Champions League emblem and more importantly, the season’s campaign theme “Fans Have More Friends”.

The spectacle drew cheers from fans of both clubs, many of whom quickly pulled out their phones to capture the moment and share photographs. It provided a fitting backdrop to an evening that celebrated football, friendship and shared experiences.

From the opening whistle to the final penalty, the venue was packed with football lovers, creators, business leaders and entertainment personalities who had gathered for the climax of Heineken’s nationwide Champions League experience.

Arsenal looked set to make history when Kai Havertz opened the scoring early in the final, sending thousands of Gunners supporters into celebration. However, Ousmane Dembele levelled from the penalty spot in the second half before the contest drifted into extra time and eventually penalties.

In the shootout, PSG held their nerve while Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes missed crucial spot kicks, handing the French side a second consecutive Champions League title.

The final event marked the conclusion of a months-long campaign that travelled through Port Harcourt, Aba, Owerri, Abuja, Benin City and Lagos, turning Champions League nights into social experiences built around football, music and connection.

What stood out most after PSG’s victory was how the campaign’s central message came alive.

Despite the heartbreak of defeat, Arsenal supporters were seen freely mingling with PSG fans after the final whistle. Many exchanged handshakes, posed for photographs together, shared drinks and relived key moments from the match.

For one night, club loyalties took a back seat to shared experiences.

The Portfolio Manager for Premium Beer at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maria Shadeko, said the scenes perfectly captured the essence of the campaign.

“From the beginning, the idea behind ‘Fans Have More Friends’ was simple — football has the power to bring people together,” she said. “What we witnessed at the final showed exactly that. There were celebrations, disappointment, excitement and tension, but at the end of the day fans came together and shared the experience.”

She added that the campaign exceeded expectations.

“We travelled across different cities and saw the same thing everywhere — people connecting through football. Whether they supported the same team or rival clubs, they found common ground in their love for the game,” she said.

The final watch party itself delivered much more than football.

Popular DJs and entertainers kept the energy levels high throughout the evening. DJ Big N and Dope Caesar thrilled fans with music before kick-off and during breaks in play, while Shody and Hypeman Best ensured the atmosphere remained lively throughout the night.

Their performances transformed the venue into a celebration of football and entertainment, creating an atmosphere that matched the significance of Europe’s biggest club match.

Throughout the campaign, music had been a major feature of Heineken’s activations. Previous events featured live performances from artists such as Johnny Drille, celebrity appearances, interactive games and opportunities to win premium merchandise.

At every location, fans enjoyed giant screens, quality match coverage, networking opportunities and entertainment designed to create memorable experiences beyond the action on the pitch.

The final at Eko Hotels brought all those elements together on the biggest stage.

Not surprisingly, Arsenal supporters dominated the crowd. The North London club enjoys one of the largest fan bases in Nigeria, and thousands had followed their remarkable journey to the final with hopes of witnessing the club’s first-ever Champions League triumph.

The heartbreak of defeat was visible when Gabriel’s penalty flew over the crossbar, but it did little to diminish the atmosphere that followed.

Instead of arguments and rivalry, fans stayed behind to celebrate the occasion, take pictures, enjoy the entertainment and share the final moments of a campaign that had brought together supporters from different backgrounds and cities.

According to Shadeko, that was exactly the outcome Heineken hoped to achieve.

“Football gives us unforgettable moments, but the people we share those moments with are what make them special,” she said. “That is the spirit we wanted to create throughout this campaign, and it was wonderful to see it come alive again at the final.”

As the lights dimmed on another Champions League season, PSG departed Budapest with the trophy, while Arsenal left with the disappointment of falling one step short.

At Eko Hotels, however, there were no real losers.

The bragging rights belonged to nobody. The memories belonged to everyone.

And for Heineken, that was perhaps the perfect ending to a campaign built on the belief that football is always better when shared.