After weeks of taking the UEFA Champions League experience across major Nigerian cities, Heineken is set to bring its nationwide campaign to a close with a premium final viewing event at the prestigious Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, where fans will gather to watch Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal battle for Europe’s biggest club prize on May 30.

The event marks the climax of Heineken’s global “Fans Have More Friends” campaign, a platform built around the idea that football is more enjoyable when shared. Across Nigeria, the campaign has grown beyond ordinary match viewing into a social movement that blends football, music, lifestyle and human connection.

From Port Harcourt to Aba, Owerri, Abuja and Benin City, fans have turned out in large numbers throughout the knockout stages of the competition. The campaign started with Round of 16 viewing events before expanding into a multi-city experience during the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

At every stop, fans were treated to premium viewing experiences featuring giant screens, live music, interactive “predict and win” games, branded merchandise and lively social spaces where supporters could celebrate football together.

The atmosphere became one of the major talking points of the campaign. Rival fans watched side by side, strangers became friends over shared moments, and football became a meeting point for culture, entertainment and connection.

Music has also played a major role in shaping the experiences. Previous events featured performances and appearances from top entertainers, including singer Johnny Drille, while energetic hype men and DJs kept fans engaged before kick-off, during halftime and after the matches. Organisers say the final event at Ilubirin will continue in that style, with live performances and entertainment expected to add even more energy to the night.

The Portfolio Manager for Premium Beer at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maria Shadeko, said the response across the country has shown how deeply football is connected to Nigerian social life.

“What we have seen throughout this campaign has been truly special,” she said. “From one city to another, fans came together to enjoy football in a very real and authentic way. People connected, shared moments and created memories around the game, and that is exactly what ‘Fans Have More Friends’ stands for.”

According to her, the campaign was designed to create experiences that go beyond the 90 minutes on the pitch.

“This was never just about screening football matches,” she said. “It was about creating an atmosphere where people could relax, interact and enjoy a shared passion together. Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and we wanted fans to feel that in every city we visited.”

The final event at Eko Hotels & Suite is expected to take the experience to another level.

Described by organisers as a premium gathering where football meets culture and lifestyle, the event will bring together football fans, creators, business leaders and cultural influencers in what is expected to be one of the biggest Champions League viewing experiences of the year.

Guests will enjoy a carefully curated atmosphere featuring music, entertainment, networking opportunities and live match action as Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain battle for the trophy in Budapest.

On the pitch, the final itself carries major storylines.

PSG are chasing history as they aim to successfully defend the Champions League title they won last season. If they succeed, they will become the first club since Real Madrid to retain the trophy in the modern Champions League era.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to crown an outstanding season with European glory after recently winning the Premier League title. The English club are appearing in their first Champions League final in 20 years and will be aiming to win the competition for the first time in their history.

Their route to the final has also captured attention. Arsenal became the first team ever to win all eight league-phase matches in the competition before knocking out Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting CP and Atlético Madrid.

For many Nigerian fans, Arsenal’s presence in the final adds another layer of excitement.

The North London club enjoys one of the largest fan bases in Nigeria, and organisers expect a massive turnout of Arsenal supporters at the venue. Across the country, Arsenal jerseys, songs and chants have become a familiar sight throughout the campaign, especially after the club’s strong run in Europe and success in the Premier League.

At the same time, there remains admiration for PSG’s exciting journey to the final after surviving difficult knockout ties against Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Shadeko said the final perfectly reflects the energy and passion fans have brought to the campaign.

“The excitement has continued to grow with every stage of the competition,” she said. “Now we are at the final, and you can feel how much anticipation there is, especially with a club like Arsenal involved because of their huge support base in Nigeria.”

She added that the Ilubirin experience will reflect the scale of the occasion.

“We want the final to feel special,” she said. “Fans have supported this campaign from the beginning, and this is an opportunity to bring everything together one last time in a memorable way.”

Beyond the football, the campaign has also highlighted how shared experiences continue to shape fan culture in Nigeria. From conversations before kick-off to celebrations after goals, the gatherings created moments that extended far beyond the game itself.

As the countdown to the final continues, excitement is already building among supporters preparing for one last Champions League night together.

For Heineken, the event at Ilubirin represents more than the end of a football campaign. It is the peak of a nationwide experience built around friendship, entertainment and the simple belief that football is always better when shared.