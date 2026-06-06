Healthcare tycoon, Ahmed Omilana’s entrepreneurial acclaim

With Funsho Arogundade

[email protected]

Ahmed Omilana, a physician and serial entrepreneur, is not an overnight sensation. The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FitPlus Healthcare Limited has scaled staggering heights and his exploits in the health sector are famously enviable.

Dr. Omilana’s story remains the stuff gallant dreams are made of. His rise to eminence was as much a product of unrelenting will and his outstanding ability to pirouette himself from obscurity to entrepreneurial acclaim.

Other News Inside Babatunde Okewale’s three decades of medical excellence

He is distinguished by his medical practice and compassion for fellow humans.

Omilana is reputed to be the first medical practitioner in the Mushin, Papa Ajao, Isolo, Ago-Okota and Surulere axis of Lagos to pilot integrated diagnostic medicare with multi-disciplinary specialist hospital and fertility clinic under one roof. By providing the highest standard of care, quality and compassionate customer experience towards a healthy living, Omilana has indeed imprinted his name in the annals of the Nigerian medical profession. But Omilana remains unwavering and resolute in his beliefs and protection of values that underscore his investment in the medical diagnostics industry, while deepening health and wellness in diverse medical conditions and comprehensive healthcare plans.

However, the Ayete, Oke-Ogun, Oyo State-born healthcare tycoon is not done yet. As an industry game changer and a force who understands accurate, reliable and reproducible diagnostics results are keys to better healthcare outcomes, Omilana is already investing substantial funds in a new state-of-the-art healthcare complex in Lekki axis of Lagos. The new medical infrastructure, which will be equipped with the latest modern machines, is being built to global standards as Omilana has taken it upon himself to personally oversee every detail and ensure contractors keep to the time of the completion date.

In fact, Omilana was at the site of the project last week when news got to him of the passing of his beloved grandfather who died at the age of 117. The deceased, a renowned community leader, has since been buried according to the Muslim rites in his Ayete, Oyo State hometown while the final funeral party has been slated for November.