Hayatu-Deen submits ADC president nomination form

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, yesterday, submitted his nomination form for the party’s primary, stating that the country deserves a unifier as the next President.

Hayatu-Deen, while speaking with journalists, shortly after submitting his form at the ADC National Secretariat, expressed confidence that he would clinch the party’s presidential ticket.

The former banker, who stated that he is ready for the presidential contest, noted that if he is elected, he would confront the security challenges confronting the country frontally as well as work towards alleviating poverty in the country arguing that competence, leadership capacity and commitment to national unity should take precedence over zoning.

He described the submission process at the ADC secretariat as seamless, efficient and a significant milestone in his journey toward the 2027 presidential election.

“It is a beautiful, smart, quick process and I came here to submit my completed nomination forms for my candidature.

“This is a remarkable day in the journey ahead of us, culminating in the presidential election of January 2027,” he said.

Hayatu-Deen said democracy was about giving Nigerians the power to choose credible representatives for elective positions, especially the presidency.

“Power truly belongs to the people, and what we are here to do is to give Nigerians a choice.

“The pinnacle of elective office is the presidency, and I can tell you with full confidence that I am fully prepared,” he added.

The presidential aspirant expressed confidence in his ability to win both the party’s nomination and the presidential election through strategic campaign and personal conviction.

“I am certain of myself, and I am very confident about the kind of campaign I will wage and win,” he said.

On the mode of primaries, the presidential aspirant noted that the Electoral Act empowered party leadership to adopt consensus or direct primaries based on ADC’s electoral strategy.

He said that competence, capacity and national unity should outweigh zoning considerations in selecting a presidential candidate for Nigeria’s over 230 million people.

“Competence is what Nigeria needs now, not division. The country deserves a unifier who understands its problems, opportunities and global relevance,” he stated.

Hayatu-Deen identified inflation, insecurity, poverty, poor healthcare and out-of-school children as pressing national challenges requiring urgent intervention.

“If I secure the nomination, my campaign will focus on poverty alleviation, security, affordable living, quality education and prosperity for all Nigerians,” he said.

The presidential aspirant said anyone seeking the presidency must govern as a true Nigerian and prioritise national interest above ethnicity regional or religious considerations.