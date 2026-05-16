Hayatu-Deen says he won’t withdraw from ADC presidential race

By Seyi Babalola

Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, a presidential aspirant on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform, has said that he will not withdraw from the race in favour of another candidate ahead of the party’s 2027 presidential primary.

He emphasised that Nigeria needs “competent and visionary leadership” capable of reversing nearly two decades of economic collapse, growing insecurity, and deepening poverty throughout the country.

In response to enquiries about his chances against renowned personalities like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Minister Rotimi Amaechi, Hayatu-Deen stated that any eligible Nigerian has the constitutional right to run for government.

“This is a very serious undertaking, and we are at a defining moment in our country’s history,” he said.

He blamed Nigeria’s persistent challenges, including inflation, high unemployment, insecurity, and the deteriorating state of education and healthcare, on what he described as weak leadership since 2007.

He contrasted this with countries such as Rwanda and Ghana, which, according to him, have been able to recover from periods of crisis through disciplined governance.

“I believe I have the experience, ideas, and practical capacity to help turn this country around,” he said, adding that his focus is to promote prosperity and improve welfare for all Nigerians regardless of region, ethnicity, or religion.

On the possibility of remaining in the party should he fail to secure the ADC presidential ticket, Hayatu-Deen emphasised loyalty and political principle.

“I have built a reputation and credibility over many years. Whoever emerges as the candidate will have my full support. I will stand behind that person and work with the party to ensure victory at the polls,” he said.

He further spoke on the party’s chances in 2027, noting that the ADC places party supremacy above individual ambition. He also encouraged opposition parties to consider cooperation where necessary to present credible alternatives, while still holding leaders accountable to the electorate.

“Democracy is about offering people choices. Politicians are elected to serve citizens, not themselves. Widespread poverty and low political awareness have weakened citizens’ ability to hold leaders accountable. That must change,” he added.