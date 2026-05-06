Hart pledges loyalty to APC, salutes Onwubuya

By Christopher Oji

An aspirant for the Igboetiti/Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency seat in Enugu State, Ucheonwu Prince-Henry Hart, has congratulated Cornell Onwubuya on his emergence as the sole candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general elections.

In a statement, Hart described the party’s decision as a reflection of internal democracy rooted in consultation, unity, and the collective interest of its members.

“I extend my warm congratulations to Dr. Cornell Onwubuya on his emergence as the party’s candidate. This outcome reflects the commitment of our great party to unity and consensus-building, which are critical to our success in the forthcoming elections,” he said.

Hart commended the leadership of the APC for managing the selection process in a manner that prioritised peace, cohesion and strategic positioning ahead of the polls.

He noted that while the contest brought together capable individuals with a shared vision for the development of the constituency, the ultimate objective remains the progress of the people and electoral victory for the party.

The aspirant emphasised the need to sustain the spirit of sportsmanship and mutual respect demonstrated during the process as the party prepares for the elections.

Reaffirming his loyalty, Hart pledged his full support to the party and its candidate, assuring stakeholders of his continued commitment to the APC’s success.

“I remain a loyal and dedicated member of the APC. My aspiration has always been driven by a genuine desire to serve our people, and that commitment remains unwavering. I will continue to work with the party and its candidates to achieve our shared objectives,” he stated.

He also called on his supporters across Igboetiti and Uzo-Uwani to remain calm, united, and focused on delivering the constituency to the APC, urging them to avoid actions that could undermine party unity.

He expressed optimism that the APC would emerge victorious in the 2027 general elections, stressing that unity, discipline and collective resolve would be critical to achieving success.