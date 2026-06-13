Hakeem Alobo-Bakare celebrates at 68

With Funsho Arogundade

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In the world of construction where resilience, precision, and vision remain the pillars of enduring success, few names resonate with as much reverence as Hakeem Alobo-Bakare. The highly influential Lagos-born businessman has, over the years, steadily etched his name in gold as one of the notable figures whose remarkable exploits in the construction sector continue to attract admiration.

Renowned for his exceptional business acumen and unwavering dedication to excellence, Alobo-Bakare belongs to that rare class of entrepreneurs who have not only built structures but also inspired confidence through consistency and professionalism. His contributions to the construction industry have earned him a reputation as a dependable player, one whose commitment to quality and innovation has remained commendable.

Tall, charismatic, and deeply respected among business associates and contemporaries, the Lagos State-born construction giant has remained phenomenally successful in his chosen field, proving time and again that hard work, discipline, and vision are indispensable ingredients for greatness.

On Thursday, June 11, the accomplished businessman clocked 68. For him, birthdays are not merely occasions for elaborate festivities; they are moments of reflection, gratitude, and thanksgiving to God for His enduring grace and countless blessings. As expected family members, close associates, friends, and admirers gathered to celebrate a man many describe as humble despite his towering accomplishments.

It was indeed another moment to honour a man whose remarkable journey in business continues to inspire younger entrepreneurs aspiring to make their mark in Nigeria’s business landscape.