By Seyi Babalola

Saudi Arabia has announced a change in visa policy, barring nationals from 14 countries.

Nigeria is listed among the countries restricted from applying for new short-term visas starting from April 13, 2025.

Other countries affected include Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, India, Tunisia, Yemen, Jordan, Iraq, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The ban affects multiple visa categories, such as business visas, both single and multi-entry, tourist e-visas, and family visit visas.

A notice by Saudi authorities said Nigerians currently holding valid Saudi visas may continue travelling to the Kingdom until 13 April 2025 but must exit no later than 29 April.

“After this deadline, affected individuals face potential penalties, including a possible 5-year ban from entering the country.”

The Saudi government explained that the measure is “part of ongoing efforts to regulate travel ahead of the upcoming Hajj season.”

See the full list below: