Hajj 2026: Aliyu disburses over 1bn to 2,410 Sokoto pilgrims

From Shafaatu Suleiman, Sokoto

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has disbursed over 1 billion as Sallah gifts to 2,410 pilgrims from the state currently performing the 2026 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Each pilgrim received 1,000 Saudi Riyals, estimated at about 450,000, according to the Sokoto State Amirul Hajj, Alhaji Muhammad Mai Gari Dingyadi, who announced the donation on Thursday evening in Mina.

Dingyadi said the gesture was aimed at providing financial support to the pilgrims as they prepare for their return journey to Nigeria after completing the Hajj rites.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the Sokoto contingent, noting that none of the pilgrims had violated Saudi Arabian laws during their stay in the Holy Land.

He commended the pilgrims for projecting a positive image of Sokoto State and urged them to sustain exemplary conduct throughout the exercise.

He also reassured them of the commitment of the Ahmed Aliyu administration to the welfare of the pilgrims and the people of Sokoto State in general.

Dingyadi called on the pilgrims to continue praying for the success of the present administration and for more dividends of democracy to reach the people of the state.

He urged them to pray for lasting peace and an end to insecurity in Sokoto State and across the country.