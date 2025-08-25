From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Ajanaumuna, Ezinachi community in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State are currently gripped with fear over the recent attack of the residence of its newly appointed vigilante commander whose name could not be ascertained as the time of this report, allegedly killing five of his kinsmen .

An inside source from the community said the gunmen invaded the commander’s residence at about 1 am on Saturday ,although it was not disclosed if he was around during the attack and started shooting sporadically ,subsequently setting his house ablaze.

According to the source, the vigilante leader was said to have attracted the wrath of the leader of the gunmen popularly known as ‘Gentle the Yahoo’ when he called him out in a viral video ,sternly warning him and his gang to steer clear of the community following his resumption as the community’s vigilante leader.

“They came to the residence of the newly appointed security leader and opened fire, several houses were burnt . Nobody has seen him since then,” the source said.

However confirming the incident, the State police spokesperson, Henry Okoye who attributed the attack to the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) noted that the activities of the gunmen got to the command on Saturday.

He said “On the incident that happened on Saturday ,23rd of August , we received an information on Saturday at about 22 00 hrs that armed men suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate the Eastern Security Network, attack some vigillagers and in the process five individuals were fatally shot.

“During the attack, Edeh George ‘m’, a member of the local youth security team, together with four villagers identified as Emeka Ezeagwula ‘m’, Chikodi Ezeagwula ‘f’, Chidi Chileke ‘m’, and Ejike Nwankwo ‘m’, were fatally shot. The assailants further set ablaze the residence of the youth security leader and destroyed five motorcycles.

“Following the information, the State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma in synergy with other security agencies on arrival, lifeless body of the deceased were recovered and deposited at the morgue ,so far so good investigation has commenced to help arrest those responsible for the act of violence . We’re assuring members of the public that all those involved would be arrested to face the law”. Okoye said.