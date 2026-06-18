Gunmen kill monarch, 9 others, injure 11 in Plateau, Kaduna

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos and Sola Ojo, Abuja

The District Head of Gwande in Bokkos Local Government, Plateau State, Saf Samuel Alaket, was on Tuesday ambushed and killed by gunmen.

The traditional ruler was attacked at about 7:30 p.m. along the Sha District axis bordering Daffo community and Gwande in Bokkos LG while returning home after attending the Tuesday market in Daffo.

It was gathered that the late district head had stopped at the market to conduct some business after attending a traditional council meeting at the Bokkos Local Government headquarters before embarking on his journey home.

Sources said the monarch did not die immediately but later succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack while receiving treatment at a nearby medical facility.

The acting President of the Bokkos LG Traditional Council, His Royal Highness Saf Lawrence Ayizat, who is also the District Head of the Kulere Chiefdom, confirmed the incident.

He expressed regret over the brutal murder of the traditional ruler.

A community member, Polycarp, described the incident as tragic, saying the monarch’s death was a painful loss to the people of Gwande, the Bokkos Traditional Council and the community at large.

Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo, could not be reached for comment as his phone was switched off when our correspondent called.

Meanwhile, nine persons were reportedly killed and 11 others injured when gunmen attacked Angwan Magaji community in Kamaru Ward of Kauru LG,Kaduna State, a border community with Bassa LG,Plateau State.

The attack reportedly occurred at about 1 a.m. yesterday, heightening concerns over insecurity in communities along the Kaduna-Plateau border, which falls within the operational area of Operation Enduring Peace.

National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Youth Movement, Joseph Chudu Yonkpa, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the attackers invaded the community and opened fire on residents while they were asleep.

He said most residents of the affected community are of the Irigwe ethnic group with ancestral roots in Bassa.

Yonkpa identified the deceased as Jerry Doctor, 51; Danlami Magani, 49; Sunday Chibi, 53; Rita Abdullahi, 45; Sunday Elkan, 5; Esther Kefas, 5; Happy Friday, 6; Moses Daddy, 4; and Daddy Ibrahim, 28.

He added that those injured are receiving treatment in hospital.

The National Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association, Danjuma Auta, also confirmed the attack.

Condemning the incident, Auta described it as unfortunate and unwarranted and called on security agencies to investigate the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He expressed concern over what he described as repeated attacks on communities in Bassa and urged authorities to strengthen security measures to protect lives and property.

Auta said the incident had thrown the community into mourning and appealed to the Federal Government as well as the Plateau and Kaduna State governments to take urgent steps to prevent further attacks and restore residents’ confidence.

The Media Officer of Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Chinonso Oteh, could not be reached as his phone was unavailable when contacted.

At the time of filing this report, neither the Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs nor the Kaduna State Police Command had issued an official statement on the incident.