Gunmen kill 2 policemen in Anambra

From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A team of policemen returning from an assignment came under attack by gunmen on Sunday night along the Amansea–Ndiora–Ndiukwuenu–Awa–Ufuma Road in Anambra State, leaving two officers dead.

A tricycle operator, in a viral video accompanied by a voice note, narrated that he was a few poles behind the policemen along the road when the attackers struck.

He said when the assailants opened fire on their victims, he quickly turned back and sped away before abandoning his tricycle and running into the bush for safety.

The operator said he only discovered that the victims were policemen when he later emerged from hiding and continued his journey.

“I was following the two vehicles when this incident happened,” he said. “It was a jeep and a Hilux. Immediately I heard gunshots, I turned.”

“It was when I came out from the bush that I found out that it was policemen they attacked,” he added.

The tricycle operator said he made the video so that those who could assist survivors could rush to the scene, adding that one of the policemen was still moving slightly when he left.

He also said the patrol vehicle used by the policemen was still at the scene when he got there.

Efforts to get reactions from the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, proved unsuccessful as his line was not reachable as of the time of filing this report.

A few newsroom notes: “adjoining LGAs” reads smoother than “adjacent local government areas,” and I reduced repeated uses of “reportedly” where it became too frequent.