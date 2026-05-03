Gunmen kidnap 60-year-old trader in Oyo community

By Lawrence Agbo

A 60-year-old building materials trader has been kidnapped by gunmen in the Monatan area of Oyo State, in an incident that has triggered a police rescue operation.

The victim was reportedly kidnapped on Saturday night, around 8:47 pm, while returning home along the Jinarere axis of Alakia Road in the Lagelu Local Government Area.

Eyewitness accounts and preliminary police findings indicate that four masked men blocked the trader and forced him into an unregistered ash-coloured Toyota Corolla before speeding away with him.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Ibadan on Sunday.

“I can confirm that there was a case of abduction reported on May 2, 2026, at about 2047hrs from the Monatan area of Ibadan,” he said.

He said operatives were immediately deployed to the scene after the report was received, and tactical measures had been activated to track down the suspects and rescue the victim.

“Preliminary information reveals that the victim, a 60-year-old male building materials trader, was accosted while returning home along the Jinarere axis of Alakia Road by four masked armed men, who forcefully whisked him away in an unregistered ash-coloured Toyota Corolla vehicle,” he added.

According to him, the command is already working with available intelligence to locate the kidnappers and ensure the safe return of the trader.

“Upon receipt of the report, police operatives swiftly visited the scene and activated necessary operational measures aimed at rescuing the victim and apprehending the perpetrators.”

Ayanlade assured residents that security agencies were fully engaged in the operation and would not relent until those responsible were arrested and brought to justice.

The latest incident adds to a growing list of kidnappings in parts of Oyo State in recent months, including previous cases along the Igbeti–Kishi Road and attempted abductions that were foiled by security operatives.

Police say efforts are ongoing to strengthen surveillance and prevent further attacks in affected communities.