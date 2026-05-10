Gunmen invade Plateau community, kill 2, kidnap others

10 May 2026 11:03 am WAT

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Enugu State

Gunmen raided Furyam Takzul community in Kantana Ward of Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State on Sunday, killing two persons and abducting five others, including women and children.

Residents revealed that the attack took place at about 12:05 a.m, leading the villagers to scamper for safety.

According to sources, the gunmen stormed the community in large numbers and began shooting sporadically, forcing many residents to abandon their homes.

The assailants reportedly operated for several minutes before abducting five residents to an unknown location.

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The attack was confirmed by the Youth Leader of Furyam Takzul, Haruna Khalid, who said the community was traumatised and devastated by the incident.

Khalid added that two people lost their lives during the invasion, while five others, including women and children, were abducted by the attackers.

He urged security agencies to intensify efforts toward rescuing the abducted victims and improving security surveillance in vulnerable communities across the local government area in the state.

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