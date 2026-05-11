Gunmen ambush travellers, kill 30 in fresh Zamfara attack

No fewer than 30 people were killed after gunmen attacked travellers along a highway in Zamfara State, according to a security report seen by AFP on Monday.

The victims, including civilians, hunters and local community protection guards, were reportedly ambushed late Sunday by armed groups locally referred to as bandits.

“30 individuals, including civilians, hunters and a community protection guard,” were killed in the attack, the report stated.

The latest killings came days after troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA recorded a breakthrough against armed groups in parts of Zamfara.

According to military authorities, troops under Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West carried out a coordinated fighting patrol across Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas on May 7.

A statement issued by the Media Information Officer of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, said the troops engaged heavily armed terrorists during the operation.

“The troops, acting on operational intelligence and sustained surveillance efforts, embarked on an aggressive fighting patrol designed to deny terrorists freedom of movement and disrupt their activities,” the statement said.

The military added that several terrorists were neutralised during a fierce gun battle at Doumbourum Village, while weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

Zamfara and other parts of northwestern Nigeria have continued to witness deadly attacks by armed groups involved in killings, kidnappings and cattle rustling despite ongoing military operations across the region.