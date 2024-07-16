From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Federal High Court, sitting in Benin, yesterday, dismissed a lawsuit filed by Kenneth Imasuagbon, challenging the candidature of the Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate, Olumide Akpata, for the Edo State governorship election.

Besides, the court ruled that it lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit, adding that the suit lacked merit and was based on speculation.

The court further held that Imansuangbon failed to exhaust internal dispute resolution mechanisms within the Labour Party before seeking legal action, hence robs the court of jurisdiction.

It said Imansuangbon’s claim of Akpata not signing the Indemnity Form is statute-barred and, therefore, lacked jurisdiction.

Babatunde Quadri, who gave the ruling, said the suit was premature and without substantial evidence to support its claims.

The outcome of the suit has upheld Akpata as the candidate of the Labour Party for the September 21 Edo governorship election.