From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Galien Africa, an organization for the promotion of African initiative, has launched the sixth special prizes for great innovations and research in science, pharmacology, biomedical technology and other fields which can shape medicine and health services on the continent.

The organization said the award tagged, Prix Galien Africa, was designed to reward and encourage excellence and innovation of Africans in science, medicine and related fields.

“For the past five years, the Prix Galien Africa has been rewarding researchers, institutions and pharmaceutical industries in the public or private sector who have developed initiatives, services, pharmaceutical, biotechnological, physiotherapy and diagnostic products, medical devices and digital solutions recently introduced to the African market,” the group said in a released statement from Dakar, Senegal office.

According to the release, the winners of each category will receive about $30,000 USD.

“The prizes categories to be awarded are: the best pharmaceutical product, best tradotherapy product, best biotechnology product, best medical technology or digital solution (medical device, diagnostic, e-health, telemedicine, patient records. Each prize is endowed with a grant, or about 30,000 USD,” it stated.

Applicants from all African countries including individuals in private and public sectors as well as industries, are expected to submit their applications through the online site provided by Galien Africa (www.prixgalienafrique.com).