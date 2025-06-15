From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A pro-Tinubu group, City Boys Movement, at the weekend shut down Owerri, the Imo State capital, in a one-million-man solidarity march for his re-election bid.

The State Director of the group, Goodluck Nwaneri, who led the solidarity march, also explained that it was aimed at celebrating Democracy Day and continued support for Governor Uzodimma’s administration.

Nwaneri, who praised the president and Uzodimma for prioritising youths in his speech, said both have proven their love for the youths by appointing them in government.

He said, “Today, Imo youths have come out in their numbers to thank and appreciate the good works of Mr President and Governor of Imo State, especially for integrating the youths into the mainstream politics of the country.

“City Boy Movement in Imo, under my watch as the Director, is growing from strength to strength, and millions of people are joining us on a daily basis.

“President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has done marvellously well within the short period he has stayed, and he needs to be encouraged so that he will do more. You don’t need to be told that four years may not be enough for a good man with several good things in store for all of Nigeria to exhaust his milk of human kindness. So the president needs to go back and complete the numerous projects he has already started.

“On the side of Governor Hope Uzodimma, I call him the ‘infrastructure governor’ because he has succeeded in beautifying Imo State roads. Today, you can drive from Owerri to Okigwe, Orlu, Umuahia, and several other places without incurring traffic gridlock, owing to the standard roads he has constructed.

“We will continue to support the President and Governor of Imo State for their youth-friendly government, and we are ready to tell all Imo people the need to support the re-election of Mr President, and I want to assure you that Imo youths are for the president.”