By Sunday Ani

The Sultan Maccido Institute of Leadership at the Peace and Development Centre, Yakubu Gowon University, formerly University of Abuja, recently honoured Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dr. Akeem Adedeji, for his hard work, selfless service and dedication to human development.

The acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Matthew Adamu, commended Dr. Adedeji for his passion and commitment, describing him as a role model worthy of emulation.

“We must recognise people who give back to society. That is one of the biggest challenges we have as a country; many people don’t know how to give back.

“Giving back does not necessarily have to be about money. There are intangible contributions that cannot be measured in monetary terms, and that is what these gentlemen are doing for our country.

“That is why we want to thank and appreciate you for what you are doing,” the VC said.

Adedeji has been lecturing pro bono at the university for the past five years.

Honoured alongside the police chief is Major General Bola Koleoso (retd), who was also commended for his selfless service to humanity.

In his response, Adedeji expressed gratitude to the university authorities for the recognition, noting that he and other honourees had always given their best without expectation of reward.

Earlier, the Director of the Institute, Professor Mohammed Yelwa, also praised the honourees for their consistency and dedication, stressing that their efforts had added immense value to the institute’s programmes and the university as a whole.

As part of the occasion, Adedeji donated several books to the university’s library.

Adedeji holds a doctorate degree in law from a Malaysian university, he possesses five Master’s degrees in International Law, Business Administration, Information Technology, Public Administration and Cyber Investigation & Law.

He also holds two Bachelor’s degrees in Law and Public Administration.

Apart from being a police officer, he is a lawyer by profession, having attended the Nigeria Law School, Bwari, Abuja and called to the bar.

He is author of over 31 academic books and 45 peer-reviewed journal articles, many of which are accessible online, and he is a member of several professional bodies in Nigeria and abroad.

This honour, according to the university, highlights the importance of selfless contributions to nation-building and the value of intellectual commitment to society.