Governors back state police review, nutrition, agriculture and solar power plans

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors on the state platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said on Wednesday night they will push for constitutionally sound frameworks to establish state police, and pledged continued support for national nutrition, agricultural and power-sector initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods across the federation.

At the end of its 2nd meeting of the year, the forum in a communique signed by its chairman and Kwara Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq. received briefings on a range of federal and development partner proposals and resolved to deepen consultations and coordination between states and national institutions to secure better outcomes for citizens.

“Governors emphasised the need for the State Police to be constitutionally sound and aligned with federalism and citizens’ rights,” the communique said, adding that the forum had a “dedicated consultation with the Attorneys-General to review the proposed constitutional amendments and frameworks.”

NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor AbdulRazaq said the consultations will “strengthen the States’ collective position.”

On nutrition, the forum welcomed an update from the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning on the National Nutrition 774 (N-774) Initiative and reiterated governors’ commitment to reducing child malnutrition. “The Forum reaffirmed the Governors’ commitment to improving nutrition outcomes and reducing child malnutrition across Nigeria,” the communique said, and urged stakeholders to accelerate work on the National Nutrition Bill to boost legal and policy frameworks.

The governors also endorsed continued collaboration with the World Bank on its proposed Country Partnership Framework for Nigeria (FY2026–2032) and the Nigeria Sustainable Agricultural Value-Chains for Growth (AGROW) programme.

The AGROW plan — described by the Forum as a results-based initiative — aims to raise agricultural productivity, strengthen value chains, boost private-sector participation and enhance food security, while supporting Early Childhood Development interventions.

“The Forum supported ongoing collaboration with the Federal Government, the World Bank, and other stakeholders to ensure successful implementation and deliver benefits to participating states,” the communique said.

Governors approved state-specific interventions and stressed the need for stronger coordination across health, nutrition, education, water and sanitation, social protection and family support.

On power, the governors received a presentation on the National Solar Super-Grid (NSSG) Initiative, a proposal to expand electricity access through large-scale decentralized solar generation tied to a high-voltage national transmission network. The NGF noted the project’s potential to support industrialisation, improve energy security and accelerate economic growth, and reaffirmed its commitment to power-sector reforms.

“Governors reiterated their commitment to ongoing power sector reforms and to strengthening collaboration among stakeholders to expand access to reliable and affordable electricity for Nigerians,” the communique recorded.

The meeting underlined the forum’s intent to align state-level priorities with federal programmes and development partners, while insisting that any major structural reforms — notably the proposed state policing framework — respect constitutional boundaries and citizens’ rights.