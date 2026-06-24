Governor Fintiri appoints Mustapha as Adamawa representative on Northern Nigeria Security Trust Fund

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has approved the appointment of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, as Adamawa State’s representative on the Board of Trustees of the Northern Nigeria Security Trust Fund.

The appointment was revealed in a press statement made available to Daily Sun and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou.

According to Governor Fintiri, the appointment reflects his administration’s commitment to strengthening regional security architecture and ensuring Adamawa State is effectively represented in critical decision-making on the safety of lives and property.

The Northern Nigeria Security Trust Fund was established by the Northern Governors’ Forum as a sub-national initiative to complement the efforts of security agencies.

It is designed to support intelligence coordination, provide operational logistics, enhance inter-state collaboration, and drive community-based security initiatives across the 19 northern states.

Governor Fintiri said, “His wealth of experience in public service, proven leadership capacity, and national stature make Boss Mustapha eminently qualified to effectively represent the interests of Adamawa State on this all-important Board.”

The Governor expressed deep concern over the prevailing security challenges confronting the country, particularly in the North.

He noted that the disturbing rise in banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, and communal clashes necessitated the proactive intervention of the Northern Governors’ Forum through the creation of the Trust Fund to curb the menace and restore peace to the region.

Governor Fintiri congratulated Boss Mustapha on his appointment to the Board of Trustees, describing it as a recognition of his integrity, competence, and unwavering commitment to national development.

“I am confident that he will bring his vast experience to bear in advancing the objectives of the Trust Fund, fostering synergy among states, and ensuring that Adamawa’s voice is heard in the collective quest for a safer Northern Nigeria,” the Governor added.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s resolve to continue partnering with federal and regional stakeholders to guarantee the security and wellbeing of all citizens.