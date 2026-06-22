Gov. Yusuf welcomes Kano pilgrims

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has welcomed the fourth batch of Kano pilgrims returning from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the successful completion of the 2026 Hajj exercise.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesman, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Sunday.

The governor, who received the pilgrims at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting them a safe and successful pilgrimage.

Yusuf commended the Amirul Hajj and Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, for his exemplary leadership, guidance and commitment throughout the pilgrimage, which contributed significantly to the smooth coordination of Kano pilgrims in the Holy Land.

He also praised the management of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board for the successful conduct of the Hajj operations, describing their efforts as professional, dedicated and worthy of commendation.

The governor noted that the welfare, comfort and safety of Kano pilgrims remained a top priority of his administration and expressed satisfaction with reports received on the overall performance of the Hajj exercise.

Yusuf urged the returning pilgrims to sustain the virtues of patience, discipline, sacrifice and devotion they acquired during the pilgrimage.

He encouraged them to continue praying for peace, unity and prosperity in Kano State and Nigeria, stressing that the essence of Hajj goes beyond the rituals and should be reflected in their daily lives and relationships with others.

The governor also appreciated the Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Muhammad Muhammad Mahraz, for his support and guidance during the 2026 Hajj operations. He expressed gratitude to members of the press and social media influencers for their prompt information management.

The governor wished the pilgrims safe reunions with their families and prayed for Allah’s acceptance of their Hajj and other acts of worship.