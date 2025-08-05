From Ndubuisi Orji

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross Rivers State has urged indigenes in the diaspora to invest in the state’s development.

He made the call at the maiden edition of the Diaspora Convention held in Birmingham, United Kingdom, with the theme: “Diaspora Contribution to the Development and Sustainability of Cross River State.”

The event, which drew participants from Europe, North America, Asia, and across Africa, was graced by the state governor and his wife, Bishop Eyoanwan Otu. Addressing the large audience, Governor Otu who delivered an emotionally stirring keynote said: “My dear brothers and sisters in the diaspora, this gathering is more than symbolic; it is strategic. We are here because the bridge home has finally been built and I, your governor, have come to walk across it with you.”

He continued: “You have shown that though distance may stretch across oceans, your hearts have remained anchored to the banks of Calabar, Obubra, Bekwarra, Obanliku, and every inch of Cross River soil. I salute your enduring love, and I declare to you: Cross River needs you now more than ever.”

Governor Otu emphasised that under his ‘People First’ governance agenda, the state is actively creating room for diaspora involvement in policy shaping, investments, healthcare, education, and mentorship. “This government is not only about those at home, it is about all our people, everywhere. The talents, capital, and experiences you have acquired abroad must find expression back home. Come, invest in your state, build in your communities, and help us write a story of sustainable transformation,” he said.

The governor who was presented with an award by the Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal, declared: “You are not outsiders. You are stakeholders. You are not mere observers of Cross River’s destiny; you are architects of its future. Let no one tell you that home is behind you. Indeed, home is in you. Let this not be the last time we gather like this. Let Birmingham be the beginning, not the peak of our journey homeward. The world may have you, but Cross River still claims you. Come home, not just to visit, but to build.”

He announced the creation of a Diaspora Engagement and Development Desk to streamline collaboration and facilitate diaspora-led projects across key sectors. “From Obudu’s rolling hills to Bakassi’s coastal hopes, from our cocoa valleys to our digital dreams, we want your hands, your hearts, and your hopes.”

The First Lady also addressed the gathering, urging women in the diaspora to champion maternal health advocacy and girl-child education. “Every Cross River girl deserves a global sister looking out for her,” she said.

Earlier in his address, President of the Cross River State Diaspora Forum, Mr. Christopher Lekan, hailed the event as “the rebirth of a long-silenced but powerful voice.” He praised the governor for “breaking the jinx of detachment and building a new bridge of inclusion.” According to him, “This convention is not just about handshakes and photos. It is the beginning of a robust, structured partnership for development. We have watched the renewal happening under your leadership, and we are ready to take our place.”

Lekan further revealed plans to launch a Diaspora Investment Fund, an initiative to pool financial resources from Cross Riverians abroad for projects in health, ICT, and youth entrepreneurship back home. “We no longer want to send only remittances, we want to return with ideas, technology, and capital. We want to move from the margins of development into the mainstream.”

Panel sessions throughout the day dissected opportunities for diaspora contributions in sectors such as education reform, digital governance, medical outreach, infrastructure development, tourism, and culture preservation. Several attendees committed to return-home projects, including rural telemedicine schemes, school library refurbishments, and agribusiness cooperatives. Among the keynote speakers was Dr. Asuquo Ekpenyong.