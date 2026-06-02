Gov Otu unveils 2026 carnival’s theme

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has announced the formal commencement of activities for the 2026 Carnival Calabar with the unveiling of the theme, “Rethinking Our Collective Destiny.”

At the ceremony in Lagos on Sunday, the governor declared that the globally acclaimed cultural spectacle must continue to serve as a platform for economic growth, social cohesion, cultural renaissance and national reflection.

In his address, Governor Otu described the event as the formal commencement of activities for the 2026 Carnival Calabar, noting that the state was still basking in the remarkable success of the 20th anniversary celebrations held in 2025.

“It is rather amazing how time flies. Barely a few months ago, we concluded the activities marking the 20th anniversary of Carnival Calabar and Festivals, and today we are gathered to kick-start preparations for the 2026 edition, the 21st in the series,” the governor said at the event which attracted an array of distinguished personalities, diplomats, tourism stakeholders, former public office holders, corporate sponsors and cultural enthusiasts from across Nigeria and beyond.

Reflecting on the previous edition, he recalled the memorable 32 days of uninterrupted artistic displays, cultural performances, music, dance and creative expressions that captivated visitors from around the world.

He expressed profound appreciation to sponsors, participating carnival bands, corporate organisations, tourists and visitors whose support contributed significantly to the success of the anniversary edition.

“We owe a debt of boundless gratitude to our headline sponsors, who believed in our brand and invested either as an act of Corporate Social Responsibility or as a business decision. We are equally appreciative of the untiring efforts of our carnival bands and all those who contributed to increasing tourist arrivals during our 20th anniversary celebrations,” he stated.

The governor explained that the annual unveiling of the carnival’s theme was in line with international best practices and serves as a creative guide for participating bands, whose costumes, props, choreography and performances are expected to interpret the theme through artistic expression.

According to him, the significance of the theme’s unveiling transcends ceremonial symbolism.

“For us in Cross River State, the unveiling of the carnival’s theme goes beyond the commencement of carnival activities. It represents the opening of vast opportunities for business expansion, economic empowerment, homecoming, family reunions and community bonding. As we unveil the theme, we are simultaneously presenting leisure and business opportunities that are too compelling to ignore,” he said.

He further disclosed that his administration was intensifying efforts to engage Cross Riverians in the diaspora to promote the Carnival Calabar brand globally, while attracting investments and support for its sustainability. He also announced plans for enhanced digital streaming and monetisation of carnival content as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the state’s creative economy.

“In order to remain competitive in the global tourism ecosystem, Cross River State is undertaking a comprehensive overhaul of its creative economy. We are creating additional tourism assets that will stimulate employment, increase internally generated revenue and attract both new and repeat visitors to the state,” he added.

While reaffirming Cross River’s position as the home of Africa’s Biggest Street Party, Governor Otu appealed to existing and prospective sponsors to sustain their support, assuring them of greater visibility and measurable returns on investment.

The ceremony also featured goodwill messages from international dignitaries, including the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, who described Carnival Calabar as one of Nigeria’s most treasured cultural assets.

“Nigeria is not only a nation of immense potential and enterprise; it is also a land of joy, colour, beauty, elegance, creativity and people united in celebration within a peaceful atmosphere.” Mignot praised the unique December scheduling of the carnival, noting that while most European carnivals are held in February, the Calabar Carnival’s placement between Christmas and New Year gives it a distinctive global appeal.

The ambassador recounted his personal participation in the carnival, alongside Governor Otu and commended the quality of the performances, the creativity of the competing bands and the precision of their choreography.

“Cross River State, and indeed, Nigeria as a whole, possesses a true diamond capable of captivating the imagination of the world. That diamond is the Calabar Carnival,” he declared.

Mignot further expressed confidence that the 2026 edition would build on previous successes and continue projecting Nigeria’s cultural richness, hospitality, creativity and unity to a global audience.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by former Cross River State Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, Mignot, Portuguese Ambassador, Paulo Martins Santos, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Akomaye Parker Undiandeye, other senior military officers, tourism investors, cultural stakeholders and members of the diplomatic community.

With the unveiling of the theme, “Rethinking Our Collective Destiny,” preparations have now formally begun for what organisers promise would be another spectacular edition of Carnival Calabar, one designed not only to entertain but also to inspire meaningful conversations about shared aspirations, collective responsibility and the future of society.