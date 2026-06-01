Gov Okpebholo commits to rebuilding EBS

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, yesterday, pledged to transform Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS), into a world-class media facility, declaring during an inspection visit that the station deserves better than the dilapidated state in which he found it.

The Governor, during the visit, found the EBS premises overgrown with weeds, a transmitter purchased by his administration since November 2025 still uninstalled despite significant expenditure, and broadcast facilities operating under unsafe and inadequate conditions.

“I am in pain to see this but I did not come here to complain. I came to fix it”, Okpebholo told journalists and outlined immediate and long-term measures to restore the station.

He disclosed that Designs for a complete facility rebuild are already complete, and his administration is accelerating procurement processes to begin work.

Besides, he committed to installing solar power equipment to ensure uninterrupted broadcast operations, resolving the chronic power issues that have constrained EBS’s ability to operate round the clock.

The governor also announced that two vehicles would be delivered to the station before day’s end to enable reporters to cover beats, government activities and projects across Edo State.

“The transmitter my administration purchased will work. We will solve the power problem. We will provide the mobility you need. And we will rebuild this station”, Okpebholo assured.

He emphasized that Edo State’s recovery and development depend on Edo people working together to rebuild Edo institutions, adding “It is only Edo that can build Edo”, even as he stated that the station’s renovation was part of his broader commitment to infrastructure and institutional strengthening across the state.

Acting Managing Director of EBS, Festus Alenkhe, welcomed the Governor’s intervention, assuring him that EBS would serve as a platform to project the state government’s achievements and development agenda.

He also appealed for the completion of the transmitter installation and acknowledged the Governor’s commitment to staff welfare, noting that regular salary payments had restored confidence among employees.

The Governor was accompanied by Speaker Blessing Agbebaku, Chief of Staff Alhaji Yakubu Musa Oshiorenua, Commissioner for Information and Strategy Prince Kassim Afegbua, and other senior officials, toured the EBS headquarters at Aduwawa Benin City, to assess conditions firsthand after the recent leadership change at the station.