…Urges security agencies to adhere to rules of engagement

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday, reacted to alleged killing of a pregnant woman by officers of “Operation Sweep” of the Delta State Police Command.

The yet-to-be identified lady was reportedly shot by security operatives who were allegedly after suspected ‘yahoo boys’.

She was hit by a strayed bullet fired at the fleecing suspected ‘internet fraudsters’ while she was inside a moving car and died before she could get to the hospital.

Harrison Gwamnishu, a human rights activist who confirmed this in his Facebook post, said that the lady was rushed to the hospital by the same officers who fired the shot but was sadly confirmed dead on arrival.

Gwamnishu said he had to rushed from Ogwashi-Uku for Abraka to joined other activists to calm the angry youths from escalating the tensed atmosphere into violent.

“The voices of the Abraka people were clear and bitter: Operation Sweep has strayed from its purpose. Instead of protecting lives, many alleged they are harassing, extorting young people”, he said.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Oborevwori, assured that justice would be served in the killing of a yet-to-be-identified lady in Abraka.

He consoled the bereaved family and urged security operatives to exercise maximum restraint by adhering strictly to established operational standards in order to avoid unnecessary harm to members of the public.

The governor reiterated that the incident occurred when the security operatives, reportedly in pursuit of “suspected criminals, allegedly fired a shot that struck the victim”.

While saying that she was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, Oborevwori, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described the killing as “very unfortunate,” stressing that the tragedy could have been avoided had the operatives adhered strictly to standard operational procedures.

He charged security agencies operating in the state to exercise restraint and professionalism in the discharge of their duties to avoid needless loss of innocent lives.

Governor Oborevwori reiterated his government’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of all residents of the state, while urging the people of Abraka to remain calm as investigations continue into the incident.