By Christopher Oji

A project management expert and public affairs commentator, Prince-Henry Hart Ucheonwu, has commended the administration of Governor Peter Mbah for what he described as the far-reaching transformation of Enugu State through strategic investments in human capital development, infrastructure, healthcare, education, security and economic expansion.

Prince Ucheonwu said the impact of the governor’s policies and programmes had become increasingly visible across the state, particularly in Enugu North, where several communities are benefiting from improved road networks, healthcare facilities, educational infrastructure and enhanced economic opportunities.

His remarks came amid growing commendations from stakeholders and institutions, including UNICEF, which recently described the governor’s massive investments in education, primary healthcare and infrastructure as a turning point for the state.

Speaking on the administration’s performance, he said Governor Mbah had demonstrated uncommon political will in pursuing developmental initiatives capable of laying a sustainable foundation for the future generations.

According to him, the governor’s commitment to allocating substantial resources to education, the construction of Smart Green Schools, ward-based healthcare centres, road infrastructure and security architecture has redefined governance in the state.

“Governor Peter Mbah has shown that governance is ultimately about measurable impact on the lives of the people. Across Enugu State, and particularly within Enugu North, citizens are witnessing a deliberate and coordinated effort to bridge developmental gaps that had existed for years,” he said.

He noted that communities across the Nsukka cultural zone were already feeling the positive effects of the administration’s development agenda through improved access roads, healthcare projects, educational reforms and agricultural interventions.

He listed the dualisation of the Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Road, the SUMAS Teaching Hospital, 102 Smart Green Schools, Type-2 healthcare centres, completed and ongoing link roads, as well as agricultural reform programmes, as projects that would secure a better future for the people.

“What distinguishes this administration is its emphasis on both physical infrastructure and human capital development. Roads open communities for economic activities but investments in education, healthcare and skills development create the human capacity required to sustain growth,” he said.

He further observed that the governor’s vision of transforming Enugu into a leading destination for investment and innovation was gradually materialising through the ongoing reforms and strategic projects spread across the state’s 260 wards.

Ucheonwu particularly applauded the establishment of Smart Green Schools and modern primary healthcare centres, describing them as legacy projects capable of reshaping the future of rural communities.

“The Smart Green School initiative and the ward-based healthcare programme represent investments whose benefits will endure for decades. These are projects that directly touch families, improve living standards and prepare our children for a highly competitive global environment,” he said.

He added that the governor’s emphasis on security and economic growth had further enhanced public confidence and created a more conducive environment for business and investment.

Commenting on the forthcoming Enugu North Senatorial bye-election and preparations for the 2027 general elections, Ucheonwu also expressed support for the choice of Ikeji Asogwa as the APC candidate.

He described Asogwa as an experienced administrator and grassroots politician with the capacity to provide effective representation for the people of the district.

“The choice of Ikeji Asogwa reflects a thoughtful appreciation of competence, experience and understanding of the developmental needs of Enugu North.

“At this critical stage of our development, the district requires a senator who can effectively complement the ongoing efforts at the state level by attracting federal opportunities, advocating strategic projects and ensuring that the interests of our people are adequately represented,” he said.

He maintained that the district’s growing development momentum required leadership capable of sustaining engagement with relevant stakeholders at all levels of government.

“The people of Enugu North deserve representation that is proactive, accessible and development-oriented. I believe Ikeji Asogwa possesses the requisite experience and capacity to advance that objective,” he added.

He urged political actors and residents of the senatorial district to place greater emphasis on competence, service delivery and developmental vision when evaluating candidates seeking elective office.

According to him, the ultimate objective should be the consolidation of the gains already being recorded across the district and the state.

“The future of Enugu North must remain anchored on development, inclusiveness and effective representation. Our collective responsibility is to support leaders and policies that promote prosperity, social progress and sustainable growth for our people,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the combination of effective governance at the state level and quality representation at the National Assembly would accelerate the pace of development across Enugu North and Enugu State as a whole.