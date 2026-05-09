Gov Mbah eulogises Jim Nwobodo at 86, describes him as an uncommon icon

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has eulogised former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, on his 86th birthday, describing him as an uncommon icon.

Mbah, in a post on Saturday, recalled the octogenarian’s selfless service and numerous legacies as governor of old Anambra State, minister, and senator, saying he had written his name in gold.

“There can indeed never be much anyone could say that will amply capture the real essence of what His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Jim Nwobodo, represents.

“At 86, Senator Nwobodo’s life is an extraordinary odyssey — a timeless reminder that service can truly be a lifelong devotion.

“Today, we celebrate a man who has inspired generations. We celebrate a priceless gift to Enugu and humanity.

“Although it has been over four decades since His Excellency, Senator Nwobodo, served as governor, his imprints as an astute administrator are still very visible across the three states that comprised the old Anambra State that he governed — Enugu, Anambra, and parts of Ebonyi.

“We are proud to note that we are today building on those legacies.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and good people of Enugu State, I convey our hearty congratulations to you as you celebrate your 86th birthday.

“May the Almighty God continue to strengthen you with good health, inner peace, and the grace of lifelong mentorship and service to our dear state,” he stated.

Nwobodo is credited with many accomplishments during his tenure as governor of old Anambra State in the Second Republic.

They include the Nike Lake Resort Hotel, Sunrise Flour Mills Limited, Anambra State Broadcasting Service, Anambra State University of Science and Technology, Ikenga Hotels, College of Education at Eha-Amufu, College of Education at Nsugbe, among others, most of which have metamorphosed into federal institutions or multiple institutions named after their respective host states of Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi.

Only recently, Vanguard Newspapers conferred a Lifetime Achievement Award, 2025, on Jim Nwobodo at the Vanguard Personality of the Year Award ceremony in Lagos.