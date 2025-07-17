By John Ogunsemore

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has appointed six new commissioner-nominees and a Head of Service for the state civil service.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia announced the appointments in a statement issued on Thursday.

The new commissioner-nominees include Engr. Benjamin Osita Okoh, Prof. Benedeth Ekwutosi Okoli, Eyinna Franklin Ogbonna, Dr. Samuel Ogbu-Nwobodo, Prof. George Ugwu and Ben Collins Ndu Jr.

The SSG disclosed that the names of the appointees have been transmitted to the Enugu State House of Assembly for confirmation.

Meanwhile, the governor has also approved the appointment of Dr. Godwin Anigbo as the Enugu State Head of Service.

The appointment takes immediate effect.