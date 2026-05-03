…Says Niger now leading agricultural hub

From John Adams, Minna

The first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has described Niger State as a leading agricultural hub in the country, saying that the state is ready to feed its population.

The first lady spoke in Minna on Saturday when she flagged off the 2026 farming season and the distribution of mechanisation support equipment to our farmers in Niger State.

She commended the state governor Umaru Mohammed Bago for his agriculture transformation programme, stressing that “Niger State has earned its place as one of Nigeria’s leading agricultural hubs in the country”.

She pointed out that under the leadership of the governor, the state continues to show that agriculture remains the most practical path to prosperity, job creation, and sustainable development.

According to her, the flagg off of the 2026 farming season and the distribution of mechanisation support equipment to the farmers in the state is not just the commencement of another farming season; it is a bold statement that Nigeria is ready to feed herself.

Senator Tinubu added that “It signals a deliberate transition from subsistence practices to modern, mechanised, and commercially viable agriculture.”.

This gesture she maintained will no doubt empower farmers with the tools needed to increase productivity, enhance livelihoods, and strengthen our GDP.

“In declaring a State of Emergency on Food Security on July 13th, 2023, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, made it clear that food availability and affordability must be treated as national priorities.

“With the direct support to farmers through the release of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs, this initiative by the Niger State Government aligns with the vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President on boosting agriculture for food self-sufficiency”, she added.

The first lady specifically commended the farmers, the men, women, and youth who rise before dawn and labour tirelessly on the land, so that millions of families can have food on their tables. She said that they are the backbone of the nation’s survival, and the reason for today’s support is to ensure that your efforts do not go unrecognized.

She therefore urged all the beneficiaries to make the best use of these tools and fertilizers provided.

“Let us approach this farming season with renewed determination and readiness to embrace modern agricultural methods, because reliance on hoes and cutlasses alone can no longer meet the food demands of our growing population. I congratulate you all”.

Earlier in his speech the state governor Umaru Mohammed Bago said agriculture remains a top priority of his administration and he is passionate in making the state a major source of food for the nation.

He therefore called on all farmers and other stakeholders in the state to work with the Niger Food Security and Logistics Limited, a state-owned enterprise in this regard.

He disclosed that to facilitate higher production, “we will embark on expansion of our irrigation facilities and also complete a 10,000ha of solar-powered irrigation system to enable multi-cycles of production in a year. To also take care of surplus after harvest, our government is working out modalities for the off-take of massive outputs by farmers.

The governor told the guests that his administration will continue to advance agricultural agenda, adding that “we seek your motherly support through the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President for more investments in the State’s Agricultural sector to take advantage of the numerous untapped potentials for the benefit of the state and the nation in general”.

He thanked the first lady for gracing the ceremony., pointing out that “We appreciate every farmer, extension workers and civil servants who made today a reality”.