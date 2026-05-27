Google unveils Agentic AI era with Gemini, Search upgrades

By Chinenye Anuforo

Google has unveiled a new generation of artificial intelligence tools and services aimed at transforming AI from a reactive assistant into a proactive digital agent capable of carrying out tasks on behalf of users.

The announcement was made at Google I/O 2026, where the technology giant introduced a suite of innovations anchored on what it describes as “Agentic AI” intelligent systems designed to operate continuously in the background and manage complex digital tasks.

At the centre of the unveiling is Gemini 3.5 Flash, Google’s latest AI model which will serve as the default engine across its AI ecosystem.

According to Google, the model delivers faster processing speeds and stronger performance in handling complex workflows and coding tasks.

The company said Gemini 3.5 Flash performs four times faster than competing frontier models in output generation while maintaining advanced reasoning capabilities.

Google also introduced Gemini Omni Flash, a multimodal AI model capable of generating and editing high-quality video using text, images, audio or video prompts.

The new model enables users to edit videos through natural language instructions while maintaining character consistency and realistic motion.

Analysts said the innovation could significantly lower barriers to professional-grade video production by placing advanced creative tools in the hands of everyday users and creators.

In what Google describes as the biggest transformation to its search engine in over two decades, the company announced a redesigned AI-powered Search experience.

The upgraded Search platform now accepts multiple forms of input, including text, images, files, videos and browser tabs.

Powered by Google’s Antigravity technology, the system can build customised mini-applications and interactive tools on demand while deploying “information agents” that monitor topics and deliver tailored updates to users.

Google said the development signals a shift from traditional search based on links and queries to a more personalised and proactive discovery experience.

Further strengthening its push into personal AI assistance, Google introduced Gemini Spark and Daily Brief.

Gemini Spark functions as a cloud-based AI assistant capable of running continuously in the background to execute multi-step digital tasks such as analysing financial statements, processing data and drafting documents.

Daily Brief, meanwhile, compiles personalised morning summaries by drawing from Gmail and Calendar information to help users organise their schedules.

The company said these tools operate under user direction and are designed to simplify routine digital activities.

Google also expanded its AI capabilities into commerce and productivity.

A new Universal Cart system tracks products across Google Search, Gemini, YouTube and Gmail, automatically monitoring price changes and assisting purchasing decisions.

The platform integrates Agent Payments Protocol, allowing AI systems to make purchases within user-defined spending limits.

For workplace users, Google announced fresh productivity upgrades across Workspace applications.

These include Live Voice, which enables conversational voice interactions across Gmail, Docs and Keep, as well as Google Pics, an image editing tool that allows users to modify specific objects within images without altering the entire picture.

The company also revealed broader rollout of AI within entertainment and creator ecosystems through Ask YouTube and Flow creative tools.

Ask YouTube introduces conversational AI directly into the video platform, enabling users to interact with and summarise video content.

Flow Music, another creative tool, allows users to edit selected portions of songs, including lyrics and sound elements, without affecting the original recording.

Google said the latest innovations reflect its long-term strategy of embedding AI more deeply into everyday life, redefining how users search, create, shop and manage digital experiences.